OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Fire Department mourned the death of one of its own.

The department said Joe Messina died in a car crash while traveling in Colorado. He was not on duty at the time.

Messina was also a member of the Missouri Army National Guard.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with Joe’s wife, family, friends, and fellow firefighters and soldiers. Brother, we’ll miss you and your contagious smile!” the Olathe Fire Department shared on Facebook.

Messina’s wife was traveling with him at the time of the crash, and is expected to recover, according to a Facebook post his mother shared.

“Joe was a goof ball and definitely the member of our family who got us all laughing. He had a huge heart and a sense of service that made me so very proud. Joe Messina loved his wife, Michelle Messina so much. I often told people how much I enjoyed being with them. My heart is shattered into a million pieces. Joe never met a person he didn’t convert to a friend. I love him so very much and can’t imagine life without him,” Cyndi Messina shared on Facebook.

She went on to ask for people to keep the family in their prayers.

“The outpouring of love from his army unit, his brothers at the fire department, and his Delta Chi brothers are amazing. I have no words,” Messina said.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

