Olathe firefighters deliver hundreds of winter coats to children in need

OLATHE, Kan. — Temperatures are dropping, and that means it may soon be time to pull on a winter coat. However, some families simply don’t have any, and they may not have the funds to get them.

That’s why local firefighters dropped of boxes and boxes of warmth at the Olathe School District today.

“A lot of people think, you know, Johnson County is so affluent that we don’t have the same social issues here as somewhere else, but it’s definitely there,” Kristopher Camp, with Olathe Professional Firefighters Outreach, said.

The Olathe Professional Firefighters Association partnered with a group called “Operation Warm” to get those coats for Olathe schools. With the help of the firefighters, they delivered more than 200 coats to children in need.

“It’s great,” Camp said. “I’m very blessed to have a job that I enjoy and that I can walk away from a scene and feel like I’ve made a difference in their life, and then I get to, in my off time, go to another job that impacts people more.”

Hear more from Camp in the video player above.

LATEST STORIES: