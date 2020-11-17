Olathe first-grader wins contest to paint her positive message on city snow plow

OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe girl’s artwork will be spreading some positivity on snowy roads this winter.

First-grader Ella answered the city’s call for snow plow designs, and the city liked her art. She was one of four finalists selected by the city, and then residents were able to vote for the two winners.

Typically, Olathe has students from local schools paint the plows each year, but this year due to COVID, they had to get creative.

Ella’s design says “Love is kind,” and features a lot of hearts in various colors.

“We saw this painting on the internet, and then I’m like, ‘I want to do this,’ and so I did it,” Ella said of her inspiration.

So Ella, her parents and her two friends Aubrey and Emerson got to paint it onto a snow plow Tuesday. Ella said winter is her favorite season, and she loves snow.

An Olathe middle-schooler named Owen was also selected as a winner. He’ll paint his space design on another snow plow on Wednesday afternoon.