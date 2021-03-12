Olathe Health expands vaccination efforts to include critical workers

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Health is now expanding vaccine distribution to cover critical workers and vulnerable populations.

Dr. Phil Schneider, the Director of Pharmacy at Olathe Health, said the healthcare system is administering approximately 3,000 doses across 15 clinics each week.

“We started noticing that some of our appointments weren’t filling up as fast as they had been originally. In collaboration with the county, they agreed to have us open it up to some of the other Phase 2 essential workers,” Schneider said.

People 65 and older as well as critical workers in high-contact fields now qualify to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

High-contact critical workers in Phase 2 include:

K-12 teachers and staff

Childcare providers

First responders, including firefighters and police

Food and agriculture workers

Grocery store workers

Bar and restaurant workers

Food processing plant workers

High-contact critical workers will need to bring their work ID to the vaccination clinic. You can schedule an appointment by calling Olathe Health scheduling hotline at (913) 782-2224.

Olathe Health has partnered with area nonprofits to provide vaccines to people experiencing houselessness.

Schneider said Olathe Health will host a vaccination clinic for people experiencing homelessness on Saturday, March 13 from noon until 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army at 420 E. Santa Fe Street, in Olathe.