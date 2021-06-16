Olathe hires enough lifeguards to open Frontier Pool in June

OLATHE, Kan. — There will be another pool open this summer in Olathe after all.

The city announced earlier this year that it didn’t have enough lifeguards to open all of its facilities, and that Frontier Pool would remain closed this summer because of the shortage.

Since then, the city said it was able to hire additional lifeguards and now plans to open Frontier Pool on Saturday, June 19. The pool will open at 12:30 p.m. It will be open daily from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the remainder of the summer.

Admission is $7 for people who live in Olathe and $9 for visitors who live outside of the city.

Black Bob Bay, Mill Creek Pool, Oregon Trail Pool, and the city’s splash parks are already open for the summer.

