OLATHE, Kan. — One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Olathe late Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m. in the area of N. Nelson Road and E. Nelson Circle, according to the Olathe Fire Department.

The fire was said to be in the kitchen. The fire department said one man was taken to an area hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Damage to the home is significant, according to the fire department.

The fire department said most house fires happen in the kitchen and that when cooking, be sure to keep an eye on the food and keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heat sources like the stovetop.

The estimated amount of damage is unknown at this time.