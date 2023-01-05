OLATHE, Kan. —The City of Olathe has launched a new food waste pilot program to convert table scraps into nutrient rich soil.

Instead of dropping food into the garbage to send to the landfill, residents can now drop off their food waste at a collection kiosk at 1100 N Hedge Lane. A photo ID will be required to show proof of residency.

The city has partnered with Missouri Organic Recycling to collect food waste multiple times a week and transport it to their facility in Liberty, Missouri, where the food scraps will be composted.

A variety of food scraps can be dispose of at the drop off site including:

Meat, poultry and fish

Shellfish and bones

Egg and dairy products

Table scraps

Fruit and vegetables

Bread, dough, pasta and grains

Coffee grounds, filters and tea bags

Residents interested in participating in the pilot program should fill out the food waste information form on the city’s website to receive more information.

If the pilot is successful, the city intends to launch a full-scale program later this year.