Olathe Man admits taking pictures of women in dressing room, pleads guilty to crime

OLATHE, Kan. — Two years after prosecutors charged an Olathe man for taking pictures of women in a dressing room, he pleaded guilty.

Jonathan Falen entered the plea during a hearing Thursday morning.

The case began in April 2019, when Lenexa officers were called to Nordstrom Rack near West 95th Street and Quivira Road. A woman reported that a man held a cell phone under her dressing room door as she tried on a swimming suit.

According to court documents, the woman realized what happened and left the dressing room. She got her friend and the two women returned to the dressing room. The friend entered the stall and used her phone to record a suspect sticking his hand underneath the door with a camera.

The documents said that when the second woman yelled, “I see you,” Falen immediately removed the phone and left the store.

At the time investigators said they identified Falen through social media.

Court documents also show Falen had a similar video of another woman. She told officers that she showed Falen an apartment, but did not give him permission to take a video under her skirt.

Falen will be sentenced in September.