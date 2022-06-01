KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 34-year-old Olathe man faces four charges in a high-speed chase down the runway at the downtown Kansas City airport on February 1, 2022.

Efren Torres-Rodriguez is charged one count each of damaging and interfering with an air navigation facility, damaging and disrupting an international airport, felon and drug user in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Torres-Rodriguez was found passed out in a Dodge Charger near a gate at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport.

Police arrived and opened the door, Torres-Rodriguez woke up and refused to exit the vehicle and drove through the gate into the airfield.

Torres-Rodriguez drove up to 100 miles-per-hour down the runway while being chased and drove onto the tarmac, before trying to cross a grassy area toward the airstrip.

The Dodge Charger stopped running and Torres-Rodriguez was removed from the driver’s seat and arrested.

Police found a bag of methamphetamine in his pocket.

The vehicle contained a semi-automatic handgun, an extended magazine, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Torres-Rodriguez was found to have prior felony convictions for firearm possession and violent crimes.

He was charged on May 18 and arrested on June 1.