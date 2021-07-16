Olathe man charged in vandalism at new Kearney park

KEARNEY, Mo. — An 18-year-old Olathe man is charged with vandalizing Lion’s Park in Kearney.

The vandalism happened over the Fourth of July weekend.

Prosecutors charged 18-year-old Tommy L. Smith of Olathe with conspiracy to commit property damage. He is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and trespassing.

Police believe a 14-year-old boy from Kearney is also involved in the vandalism, but the teenager hasn’t been charged.

Kearney city employees spent hours cleaning up the vandalized signs around the park’s new splash pad. The city’s mayor said Kearney spent $1.25 million dollars to build the new park. It had been open less than two weeks when it was vandalized.

The Kearney Police Department released surveillance pictures of one of the men believed to be involved in the vandalism, and several stores in town offered a reward for information about him.