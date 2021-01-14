Olathe man killed in head-on crash involving semi near Eudora

EUDORA, Kan. — A head-on crash east of Lawrence early Thursday morning involving a semi has left one person dead.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Westbound Kansas Highway 10, near East 1900 Road, west of Eudora.

The driver of a semi was traveling eastbound on K-10 and for unknown reasons crossed the center median and went into the westbound lanes and struck a vehicle head on.

The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 23-year-old Robert Stanley Walston Jr., of Olathe.

The driver of the semi, a 54-year-old from Kansas City, Mo., was taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.