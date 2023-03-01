LENEXA, Kan. —An Olathe man was killed in a crash along I-35 Tuesday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Denis Wambua was driving southbound on I-35, just south of I-435 around 11:30 p.m. when he crossed multiple lanes of traffic and the shoulder before striking the median barrier wall.

Wambua’s 2005 Ford then traveled roughly 200-300 feet before coming to a stop in the third lane.

Emergency crews pronounced Wambua dead at the scene. According to the KHP, Wambua was not properly wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.