OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe man was likely drunk, possibly three-times the legal limit, when he fired an AR-15 that injured two people, according to court documents.

Prosecutors charged 19-year-old A’Brian Goines with two counts of aggravated battery in the Feb. 26 shooting.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire at a home near West 113th Street and South Penrose Street where Goines lived with his parents.

According to the affidavit, Goines had about 15-people over to the house. Several people had guns with them and Goines retrieved his AR-15 from the basement to show them.

Goines told investigators he took the magazine out of the rifle, cocked the gun, and believed the chambered bullet came out of the gun. He then put the magazine back in the gun, pointed the weapon at the floor, and pulled the trigger.

Goines told officers he did not realize the gun was loaded when he fired it.

One of the two victims was sitting on the coach at the time. She reported something hitting her eye and chest. At the hospital doctors found metal fragments in her eye and cheek. She also suffered a fractured orbital socket.

The second victim told officers he heard the gunshot and ran from the house. It wasn’t until after he left that he realized he’d been shot in the cheek and shoulder, according to the affidavit.

Both victims are expected to recover from their injuries.

Police said Goines agreed to a breath test which indicated alcohol in his system and he could have been three times the legal limit.

Goines is scheduled to be back in court on May 4.

