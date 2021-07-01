Olathe man loses fantasy football league, spends 24 hours in a Waffle House

OLATHE, Kan. — A few weeks ago, a Brandon, Mississippi man made headlines for spending 24 hours in a Waffle House for losing his fantasy football league. Now, an Olathe man is suffering the same fate.
The Olathe Police Department heard of James’ fantasy football bet and decided to visit him and help him out.
For every waffle James eats, he will remove one hour from his required 24. Additionally, his friends will donate $10 to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation every time a waffle is consumed.
Officer Jaegers with Olathe PD decided to help James and eat some waffles to lower his sentence. The police department invites other to come help James as well at the Waffle House at 1455 E Santa Fe Street in Olathe.