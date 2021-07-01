Olathe man loses fantasy football league, spends 24 hours in a Waffle House

OLATHE, Kan. — A few weeks ago, a Brandon, Mississippi man made headlines for spending 24 hours in a Waffle House for losing his fantasy football league. Now, an Olathe man is suffering the same fate.

The Olathe Police Department heard of James’ fantasy football bet and decided to visit him and help him out.

We heard James was serving a 24 hr sentence at Olathe Waffle House (1455 E Santa Fe) for losing his #fantasyfootball league. He gets one hour deducted from his sentence for every waffle consumed. Ofc Jaegers thought he’d help James with “time served.” 1/2 @Mix933 @15andMahomies pic.twitter.com/lLEsSXwNsu — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) July 1, 2021

For every waffle James eats, he will remove one hour from his required 24. Additionally, his friends will donate $10 to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation every time a waffle is consumed.

2/2 For every waffle consumed James friends are going to donate $10 to @15andMahomies . If you want to help James, come eat a waffle at @WaffleHouse (1255 E Santa Fe), which will take some time off his sentence and help a great cause! Here til 5pm @Mix933 #wafflehousechallenge pic.twitter.com/douvvbaUIY — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) July 1, 2021

Officer Jaegers with Olathe PD decided to help James and eat some waffles to lower his sentence. The police department invites other to come help James as well at the Waffle House at 1455 E Santa Fe Street in Olathe.