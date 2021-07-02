Olathe man pleas no contest to second degree murder charge of 75-year-old woman

Raymond McManness’ mug shot from the Johnson County Detention Center.

OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe man charged with second degree murder pleaded no contest in the death of a 75-year-old woman.

Raymond McManness was originally booked on first degree murder charges, but it was amended to second degree murder.

McManness’ sentencing date is set for September 3, 2021 at 9 a.m.

Officers responded to the area of 300 block of South Cardinal Drive on a medical call Wednesday January 23, 2019.

When they arrived, they found Sharon R. McManness dead at the scene.

The relationship between the two was not specified in court documents, but Raymond McManness was also charge with physical mistreatment of a dependent adult.

McManness was taken into custody January 24.