Olathe massage parlor owner pleads guilty to federal prostitution charge

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An Overland Park woman who owned massage parlors in Olathe and Leawood pleaded guilty today to a federal interstate prostitution charge.

Chunqiu Wu, 62, pleaded guilty to one count of transportation with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. An indictment alleges Wu operated three massage parlors: Alpha Massage at 116 S. Clairborne, #A, in Olathe; A Plus Massage at 527 N. Mur-Len Road, in Olathe.; and King Spa at 3104 State Line Road in Leawood.

Wu’s plea agreement says investigators worked with an undercover confidential source who contacted Wu and asked for a job working in Wu’s massage parlors. Wu made statements indicating she allowed her employees to perform sexual services for tips.

Other investigators working undercover confirmed that employees in Wu’s massage parlors were offering sexual services to customers.

Wu was arrested when she went to the Kansas City International airport in Kansas City, Mo., to meet the undercover confidential source and transport her back to Kansas to work in one of Wu’s massage parlors.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 16. Wu could face up to 10 years in federal prison.

LATEST STORIES: