Olathe massage parlor owner sentenced following prostitution charge

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An Overland Park woman who operated massage parlors in Olathe and Leawood was sentenced Monday to serve five years of federal supervised release on an interstate prostitution charge. In addition, she was ordered to pay a $55,000 fine.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said 62-year-old Chunqiu Wu pleaded guilty to one count of transportation with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Wu operated three massage parlors: Alpha Massage at 116 S. Clairborne, #A, in Olathe, A Plus Massage at 527 N. Mur-Len Road, in Olathe, and King Spa at 13104 State Line Road in Leawood.

Wu’s plea agreement says investigators worked with an undercover confidential source who contacted Wu and asked for a job working in Wu’s massage parlors. Wu made statements indicating she allowed her employees to perform sexual services for tips.

Investigators working undercover confirmed that employees in Wu’s massage parlors were offering sexual services to customers.

Wu was arrested when she went to the Kansas City International airport to meet the undercover confidential source and transport her back to Kansas to work in one of Wu’s massage parlors.