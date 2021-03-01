Olathe middle and high school students return to the classroom

OLATHE, Kan. — School is back in full time for middle and high school students in Olathe.

Some parents in the district say it’s the best thing that could happen for their students in the midst of the pandemic.

“We believe that the students and teachers are the safest in school, together, and always have,” Olathe parent Brian Connell said. “When they were forced remote, it was really a struggle. Struggle emotionally, struggle mentally and even physically to get them out of their own beds.”

Jessica Arenholz said the changes in schedules was a no-go for her kids learning style, and they were willing to do whatever it took to get a sense of normalcy.

“I know that our kids are very willing to wear a mask if that means they can go back to school,” she said.

Masks aren’t the only way students are saying safe. Superintendent John Allison said things will look different to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“You really wouldn’t know had you been walking through the building that today was any different than a typical school day in a typical school year,” he said.

Changes like a new HVAC system will continuously filter air in the buildings, school lockers are also a thing of the past, and hallway markers, increased cleaning methods and social distancing are now the future.

But for students like Logen and Corbin Shauers, it’s just a way to get things back to the way they used to be.

“It’s nice to have things that are normal, because most things aren’t normal anymore,” Corbin said.