OLATHE, Kan. — An emergency at a Johnson County School ended with a student being rushed to a hospital.

The Olathe Fire Department confirmed emergency crews responded to a near drowning at Prairie Trail Middle School around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The department referred FOX4 to Broadcastify, a site that broadcasts police and fire departments radio transmissions, for additional information about the emergency response.

According to audio transmitted through Broadcastify, the 11-year-old student was found unresponsive in the school’s swimming pool, and the school nurse preformed CPR on the student before emergency crews arrived.

The Olathe School District declined to provide more information on the emergency, citing student privacy laws.

It did notify families with students attending the middle school. In an email, the district said the school went into lockdown for a brief time because of the medical emergency.

At no time were any students or staff in any danger because there wasn’t a threat but a medical emergency. Instruction has resumed and school will continue as normal for the rest of the day. Jenna Jones, Prairie Trail Middle School

The school district did not release information about the student’s condition.