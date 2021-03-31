Olathe Motor Vehicle Office closed Thursday, Friday due to COVID-19 cases

OLATHE, Kan. — The Motor Vehicle Office in Olathe will be closed Thursday, April 1 and Friday April 2 after multiple staff were impacted by COVID-19.

The office located off N. Ridgeview Road said all impacted staff have been advised to quarantine or isolate following the Johnson County Health Department’s guidelines.

“Through contact tracing we have determined there is no reason to believe any customers were directly exposed to these individuals,” the company said in a release Wednesday. “Out of an abundance of caution, the facility has undergone deep cleaning and disinfection to protect the health and safety of the public and staff.”

The Mission Motor Vehicle Office located at 6000 Lamar Avenue will remain open to the public with a limited capacity for customers.