Olathe Motor Vehicle Office to reopen Monday after being closed due to COVID-19

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County’s Olathe Motor Vehicle Office will reopen next week after being closed after COVID-19 caused staffing shortages.

Olathe Motor Vehicle Office, located at 782 N. Ridgeview Road, will reopen to the public beginning Monday, April 12, in a limited capacity.

The office will resume regular business hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The office was closed this week due to staffing shortages after multiple staff members were impacted by COVID-19.

No customers are believed to have been directly exposed.

Deep cleaning and disinfection have been done in an abundance of caution.

The office encourage residents to utilize our online, drop-off or mail-in options before coming into an office.

