OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe City Council will soon consider taking on two new projects to pay tribute to former mayor Michael Copeland.

Copeland, Olathe’s longest serving mayor, died on Aug. 19, 2020, after suffering a medical emergency in his home. He was 58 years old.

The council began brainstorming ways to honor Copeland last September and have now settled on two projects.

Michael E. Copeland Civic Center Park

City staff are recommending renaming Civic Center Park at 250 E. Santa Fe St. to the Michael E. Copeland Civic Center Park.

The proposal also includes commissioning a piece of art from Paul Dorrell.

Dorrell worked with Copeland on public art plans many times during his time as mayor. The cost of new park signage and a new art sculpture is estimated at roughly $100,000.

Michael E. Copeland Rooftop Terrace

The city will also consider moving forward with the design and construction of a rooftop terrace at the Downtown Library.

The current design of the Downtown Library includes a rooftop terrace, but the total cost of the addition does not fit within the project budget.

Staff are anticipating by closing out completed 2022 Capital Improvement Plan(CIP) projects and managing additional sales tax revenues, the new terrace could be budgeted for through the 2022 CIP without taking on additional bonds or debt.

City staff estimate it will cost roughly $600,000 to build a 3,500 square-foot terrace in memory of Copeland.

The council is expected to review and give final approval for the projects later this spring. If approved, the new rooftop terrace would open with the grand opening of the Downtown Library.