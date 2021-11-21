Olathe neighborhood residents worried after double homicide takes place overnight

OLATHE, Kan. — Some families in an Olathe neighborhood are living in fear after police said a double homicide took place.

At first John Bauerly thought the noise he heard Saturday morning were fireworks.



“It was like five pop, pop, pops,” Bauerly said.



But he soon learned they were gunshots that killed two people.



“I noticed a whole bunch of flashing lights coming from the street and that’s when I noticed the police had been here and blocked off the street and we were in the middle of a crime scene,” Bauerly said.



Candles and flowers serve as a memorial sight where Olathe police said a 42-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were found shot to death inside a car.



It happened near East Cedar St. and South Sunset St. Shattered glass still sits at the spot where it all happened.



“This doesn’t happen,” George Blake, resident, said. “I mean this is the first time anything major like this has happened.”



Police said the suspects are four or five men that drove away from the scene in a dark gray pickup truck.



They’re working to solve the crime, but it leaves behind a neighborhood that hasn’t experienced this before.



“It’s a big concern,” Bauerly said. “Normally this is a peaceful neighborhood and I feel comfortable leaving my door unlocked at times.”



“I hope and pray they find the people that killed these people,” Elisa Bauerly, resident, said. “Let justice be served for them.”