Olathe non-profit serving triple the amount of meals now due to pandemic

OLATHE, Kan. -- Food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic has grown as quickly as the unemployment rate as "stay-at-home" orders remain in effect.

In Johnson County, Mission Southside is serving nearly three times the number of meals as usual. The agency has served Olathe and Gardner for nearly 10 years, and they've never seen the need grow by this much, this fast.

One month ago, Mission Southside delivered about 250 back-snacks every week. That number is now well over 700.

They also supply diapers and meals to folks in their community, and sometimes assist with rent. Many of those they serve are undocumented, so they won't receive a government stimulus check.

Organizers advise those in need to visit area food pantries and save their money for things like medicine, gasoline and housing.

"They're going to need their money to go toward their rent and for medicine and those things that are so essential and are large dollar items," Howard said. "If we can help with the food, I can take off some of the that can take some of the pressure off for the rent and those types of things."

Executive Director Craig Howard said that donations are up for now, but the crisis is far from over. When it ends, he said there will still be a long recovery for many who have limited resources.

If you would like to help meet the need, Mission Southside is taking food and diaper donations, or you can give a financial donation on their website, here.