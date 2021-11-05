Olathe North assistant football coach dies one day before regional playoff game

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe North football program announced the death of assistant football coach Josh Dirks.
According to the district’s website, Dirks was also an English teacher in Olathe North’s alternative HOPE and Stride programs.
According to the post, Dirks died on Thursday, Nov. 4.
“Our hearts and thoughts are with the Dirks family during this tough time. The Olathe North football coaching staff met with the football team this morning to share the news with students and let them know that counselors are available for any student or staff in need of additional support,” the Olathe School District said in a statement.
Memorial and funeral plans have not been publically released.
Olathe North is scheduled to play Olathe Northwest in the Regional round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday, Nov. 5.