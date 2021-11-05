Olathe North assistant football coach dies one day before regional playoff game

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe North football program announced the death of assistant football coach Josh Dirks.

According to the district’s website, Dirks was also an English teacher in Olathe North’s alternative HOPE and Stride programs.

With heavy hearts we announce that Coach Josh Dirks passed away yesterday. He was an outstanding Coach, a Family man that will be missed greatly. Our sincerest Condolences to his family and please keep the Olathe North Football team and community in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/ERIDgppuin — Olathe North FB (@ONeaglesFB) November 5, 2021

According to the post, Dirks died on Thursday, Nov. 4.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with the Dirks family during this tough time. The Olathe North football coaching staff met with the football team this morning to share the news with students and let them know that counselors are available for any student or staff in need of additional support,” the Olathe School District said in a statement.

Memorial and funeral plans have not been publically released.

Olathe North is scheduled to play Olathe Northwest in the Regional round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday, Nov. 5.