OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe police officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being struck by the driver of a stolen vehicle.

Officers attempted to stop the suspect of a stolen vehicle near W. 135th Street and S. Greenwood Street.

The driver of the vehicle drove away from the scene, striking an officer in the process. The vehicle failed to yield to other responding officers.

A police chase began and taken over by several nearby law enforcement agencies.

Police said the officer was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Lenexa police said the suspect was involved in multiple crashes and continued to run from officers. The suspect driver came to a stop after striking three uninvolved motorists on 87th Street and Allman.

The suspect was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital for a possible injury. One of the motorists hit during the incident was also taken by ambulance to a local hospital for possible minor injuries.

This case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.