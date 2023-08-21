KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two of the Kansas City area’s largest school districts have canceled outdoor after-school activities Monday due to the high temperatures in the Kansas City metro.

An Excessive Heat Warning lasts until Thursday night, with daily high temperatures in the upper 90s and the “feels-like” temperatures expected to range from 110-120 degrees.

Olathe Public Schools said all outdoor after-school practices have been canceled Monday through Thursday at the middle and high school level. Teams can practice before school or indoors.

Additionally, Olathe Parks and Rec said all outdoor events are canceled until Thursday. Parks & Rec will reevaluate scheduling later this week for weekend events.

At the Shawnee Mission School District, all after-school activities on the secondary level must take place indoors in a climate-controlled environment Monday. Schools also canceled outdoor recess and other outdoor activities.

The district said it will make a decision about outdoor activities each day the Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect.

Kansas City Public Schools released eight schools early on Monday, due to extreme heat in the metro and lack of central air conditioning. The district said it will keep families updated on any future adjustments.

FOX4 will update this story if more events are canceled or schools are affected during this week’s heat wave.