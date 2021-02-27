Olathe PD: Barricaded subject near 146th and South Gallery Street

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department says they are on the scene of a barricaded subject near 146th Street and South Gallery Street.

Police say they responded to a domestic disturbance call a little after 1 p.m. Saturday. They contacted the subject who then refused to exit a residence in the area.

The tactical unit has been deployed and they are investigating a felony case.

This is an active scene and details are still coming in. FOX4 will keep you up to date as details continue to become available.

