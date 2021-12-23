Olathe PD investigate two armed carjackings

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is investigating a pair of armed carjackings that took place Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.

According to police, the first carjacking happened at about 9:41 p.m. on Wednesday near the 16500 block of W 119th Street.

The victim said two males approached her and one of them pulled out a handgun and demanded her vehicle.

She described the suspects as a black male wearing a black stocking cap and a black sweatshirt, and a black male wearing all black.

They fled the scene in her 2013 black Nissan Altima with Missouri tag CX9H1L.

The second carjacking happened at about 5:41 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 16000 block of W 148th Terrace where the victim said a man approached her with a handgun and demanded her phone and vehicle.

She described the suspect as a thin man wearing a dark hoodie tightly cinched around his face. The race of the man is unknown, but she said he was about 5-foot-4-inches tall.

The suspect fled in her 2009 white Toyota Camry with Kansas tag 613NJV.

It is unclear at this time if the carjackings are related.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call Olathe police at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.