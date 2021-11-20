Olathe PD investigating overnight double homicide

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left two people dead.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Fredrickson Drive around 1:25 a.m. Saturday morning to sound of gunshots.

At the scene, police found two victims inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. The male and female victims, believed to be in their early 40’s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspects are described as four or five males in a dark gray pickup truck.

This case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.