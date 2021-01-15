Olathe PD receives grant for mental health crisis-intervention unit

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department has been awarded a grant to create the Advanced Crisis-Intervention Team (ACT).

ACT is the next progression in the partnership between Olathe police and Johnson County Mental Health Center Co-Responder program that began in 2011.

Olathe was the only department from Kansas awarded the COPS grant by the U.S. Department of Justice out of 1,100 applicants nationwide.

The team will consist of one police sergeant, three police officers trained in crisis intervention and mental health first aid, as well as two Johnson County Mental Health Center co-responders, that are licensed clinicians.

The new specialty unit has been created to drastically reduce co-responder response time to people in mental health crisis by mobilizing resources prior to calls for service.

They will also aim to find next level proactive care for people in Olathe.