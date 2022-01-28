OLATHE, Kan. — A city-county partnership could soon help alleviate congestion along Black Bob Road.

On Tuesday, the Olathe City Council will consider entering into an agreement with Johnson County to make improvements to Black Bob Road.

The project would expand Black Bob Road from two to four lanes between 159th Street to 167th Street. Improvements would also include updates to the medians, on-street bike lanes, streetlights and sidewalks.

The total project is estimated to cost approximately $20.3 million to complete.

The City of Olathe would be responsible for $16.1 million of the total project costs. The county will cover 50% of the cost to design the project and 25% of construction costs.

The county government would be responsible for roughly $1.4 million for utility relocation and $2.8 million in land acquisition costs within the unincorporated portion of the county.

The project has been awarded $3.1 million from the federal Surface Transportation Program (STP).

If approved, land acquisition would begin 2023 with construction slated for 2024.

On Tuesday, the council will also consider entering into a $338,743 professional service agreement with Nebraska based engineering firm Olsson Inc. for additional improvements to Black Bob Road.

If approved, the project is tentatively scheduled for design in 2022, with construction starting in 2023. The contract with Olsson would include asphalt resurfacing, sidewalk repair, installation of ADA ramps and sewer improvements along Black Bob Road from 135th Street to 151st Street.

The project would also include right-turn lanes in each direction at 138th street, a southbound right-turn lane at at 139th Street and median modifications at 146th Terrace.