Olathe police ask for help finding endangered 12-year-old girl missing since Thursday night

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing girl.

In a news release Friday at 12:22 p.m., police said 12-year-old Jaelyn A. Hollis has not been seen since 10 p.m. Thursday, June 4 in an area just off of South Mur-Len Road and 159th Street.

Hollis is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 121 pounds. Police said she is multi-racial and has brown eyes and brown hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Police said she is listed as endangered due to her age.

If you see Hollis or know where she could be, please call police at (913) 971-6950 or you can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.