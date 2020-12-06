Olathe police ask for help finding missing 12-year-old girl

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police want the public to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old girl, issuing a report for Amber Valeria Williams on Sunday morning.

She was last seen in the 100 block of N. Janell Drive. The street is just south of W. Santa Fe Street and a few blocks west of S. Parker Street. Police say she was wearing black pants, a black Adidas jacket and had a blue handbag.

She’s 4’10” and about 100 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she left her house in the middle of the night and is considered endangered due to her age.

If you’ve seen her or know where she is, call Olathe police at (913) 971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.