UPDATE: Missing Olathe teen found safe, police say

Update: Olathe police say Megan Proberts was found and is safe.

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are asking for help finding a missing teenager who didn’t return home after school.

Megan Proberts was last seen at Olathe South High School Thursday afternoon and her family became concerned when she didn’t return home.

She was last seen wearing ripped black jeans and a gray shirt. She may be driving a white, 2004 Chevy Cavalier with the Kansas tag 800 LFV.

Olathe police say Proberts is considered a runaway and her family is concerned because this not normal behavior for her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).