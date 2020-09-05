Olathe Police ask for public’s help in finding missing and endangered teenager

OLATHE, Kan — The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered teenager.
Adan Villareal was last seen on September 4 around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Sheridan Street and Ridgeview Road.
Police said Villareal is considered endangered due to his age. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If located, the Olathe Police Department is asking the public to call them at 913-971-6950.
