Olathe Police ask for public’s help in finding missing and endangered teenager

OLATHE, Kan — The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered teenager.

Adan Villareal was last seen on September 4 around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Sheridan Street and Ridgeview Road.

Police said Villareal is considered endangered due to his age. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.



If located, the Olathe Police Department is asking the public to call them at 913-971-6950.