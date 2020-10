OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered woman.

Police say 31-year-old Sidney Kurtz was last seen in the 900 block of North Iowa Street, wearing thick black eyeglasses, a white shirt, grey leggings and no shoes.

According to police, Kurtz is considered endangered due to suicidal comments.

Missing Endangered Adult: Please Share. pic.twitter.com/XDH58HgE0l — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) October 9, 2020

If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950