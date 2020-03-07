Olathe police asking for help finding a 32-year-old woman

OLATHE, Kan. — Police are asking for the public to help them find a woman they said went missing on Tuesday, March 3.

According to a statement from the Olathe Police Department, Sreynara Sing, 32, was last seen in the 17600 block of W. 157 Street.

Sing is described as an Asian woman standing 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans and a dark jacket, and she may be in a 2013 burgundy Nissan Altima.

Police ask anyone with information on her location to contact them by calling 911 or 913-971-6950.