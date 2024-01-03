OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is asking the public for help in locating an endangered 24-year-old woman.

Ameera Harb was last seen on foot in the 11600 block of South Monroe Street around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She’s described as standing 5’8″ and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing a long green coat, jeans and carrying a denim purse.

Police said Harb is listed as endangered due to a medical diagnosis.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

Harb was also reported missing on Dec. 6 before being found safe.