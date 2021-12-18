Olathe police asking for help to locate 13-year-old girl

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is attempting to locate a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Police said Halle Batson was last seen on foot near S. Lindenwood Drive and S. Downing Court Saturday.

She is described as standing 5’4″ and weighs 140 lbs. She has black hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

Batson is listed as endangered due to age and prescribed medication, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

