Olathe police asking for public’s help in locating 16-year-old girl

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl.

Police say Emma Jacobs stands 5’5″ and weighs 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. They did not say where or when the last time she was seen.

She has several tattoos on her right hand and arm, a nose piercing and is believed to have dyed her hair blonde, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913)-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.