Olathe police attempting to locate 15-year-old in need of prescribed medication

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 15-year-old boy.

Police said Jaylen Burnett was last seen on a yellow mountain bike near W. Prairie Street and N. Monroe Street.

He is described as standing 5’11” and weighs 150 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Burnett is listed as endangered due to prescribed medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.