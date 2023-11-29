OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 32-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since the summer.

Police said Lance Nolan Morin was last seen on foot on June 24 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Morin is described as standing 5’9″ and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said he has several tattoos to include a tattoo of trees on his neck, a feather on his left wrist, an arrow on his right wrist, and a crown with “Ryan” on his right arm.

Morin has ties to Jackson County, Missouri, Whitley County, Indiana, Grand Forks County, North Dakota, Blue Earth County, Minnesota and Hennepin County, Minnesota, according to police.

The case was initially reported to the Olathe Police Department and remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.