Olathe police attempting to locate missing 58-year-old woman with medical conditions

OLATHE, Kan. – The Olathe Police Department is attempting to locate a 58-year-old woman with medical conditions.

Police say Connie Dunlap was last seen near 50th Pasadena Drive.

She is described as standing 5’3, weighs 130 pounds with gray/brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and powder blue pajama pants.

Police say Dunlap was also in possession of a read and black walker.

She was last seen driving a black, 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier with an unknown Mississippi license plate. She is listed as endangered due to medical conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or 911.