Olathe police attempting to locate suspect in attempted kidnapping incident

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping.

Officers responded just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to an attempted kidnapping call near West 151st Street and South Woodland Street.

A female victim told police she was grabbed by a man who attempted to remove her from her vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’7″, slim build, wearing a white and black, possibly soccer style shirt and khaki pants.

On Wednesday investigators were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle as a silver, Chrysler PT Cruiser with a temporary license tag.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first