Olathe police attempting to locate suspect in attempted kidnapping incident

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping.

Officers responded just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to an attempted kidnapping call near West 151st Street and South Woodland Street.

A female victim told police she was grabbed by a man who attempted to remove her from her vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’7″, slim build, wearing a white and black, possibly soccer style shirt and khaki pants.

On Wednesday investigators were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle as a silver, Chrysler PT Cruiser with a temporary license tag.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.