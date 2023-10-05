OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are diverting traffic Thursday morning after closing southbound Lone Elm Road at 159th Street for a crash where a bicyclist died.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m., involving the cyclist and an SUV.

The victim is a 28-year-old man who hasn’t been identified yet. Police say the SUV driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Southbound Lone Elm will remain closed until further notice. Drivers will be sent eastbound and westbound on 159th while investigators are at the scene. The area is directly south of Interstate 35, just west of the Olathe District Activity Center, and police encourage drivers to find an alternate route.

Northbound Lone Elm is still open. If you saw the crash or have information that will help investigators, police ask you to call (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

This a developing story FOX4 will update with more details as confirm them.