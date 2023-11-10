OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are at the scene of a deadly crash on Friday afternoon where they’ve had to close the north and southbound lanes of Ridgeview Road between 123rd Street and Santa Barbara Boulevard.

The larger cross streets are W. 119th Street to the north and E. Harold Street to the south. Police ask anyone planning to drive through this area to find an alternate route.

So far police haven’t provided further details beyond confirming at least one person died and that the lanes are closed until further notice. FOX4 is keeping track of developments and will update this story with more details are released.