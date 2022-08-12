OLATHE, Kan. — Crews break ground on a new home for the city’s police department.

The department said the former police station needed a major upgrade and it was difficult to commutate and preform jobs effectively in the 40-year-old building.

The new headquarters will cost nearly $30 million to build. The department said it will include state-of-the-art technology, a better design, and be more inviting for the public.

The former police station at Old 56 Highway and Dennis had already been demolished. Police department employees will work out of the courthouse, Olathe Medical Center, and a fire station until the new building opens.

When that happens, Olathe police believes it will help attract officers to the department and help with recruiting and retention.

“This will really help us as it will help with recruiting and retention. It’s difficult to get officers these days so we’ve already noticed it’s a great asset for officers that want to come and be a part of our great culture. This is gonna be a great asset for them to have a brand new facility to work out of, it’s state of the art for the remainder of their careers,” Chief Mike Butaud, Olathe Police Department, said.

The project is expected to take around 16 months to complete. The department hopes to move into its new home in the Fall of 2023.

