Olathe police found car, driver connected to attempted kidnapping

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department said officers have located the car and driver they believe are connected to an attempted kidnapping.

Officers begin investigating Tuesday evening after a female told police a man tried to pull her out of her car near West 151st Street and South Woodland Street.

Update: The vehicle and driver have been contacted. This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information involving suspicious activity with this vehicle and driver is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477. https://t.co/nRJ3j8wirn pic.twitter.com/bJsRwVgWLf — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) November 4, 2021

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Police did not say where officers found the car or if the department plans to forward the case to prosecutors at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.