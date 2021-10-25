Olathe police ID man killed in Friday crash near K-7 and 119th Street

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police have identified the person killed in a crash last Friday morning on K-7.

Police and emergency crews responded to the crash Friday just after 7:30 a.m. near K-7 and West 119th Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found 48-year-old William C. Holland, of Shawnee unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation at this time by the Olathe Police Department.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.